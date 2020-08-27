DALLAS - Larry "Bud" Boyd Penley Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
"Bud" was born in Gastonia on June 13, 1936 and is the son of the late Ernest William and Louise Oates Penley.
"Bud" was a friend to everyone he met and he could light up a room when he entered with his warm smile and bubbly personality. Great quote from "Bud", "Why settle for second place when first place was available?"
"Bud" was manager of Life of Virginia with offices in both Gastonia and Shelby.
During that time he founded Penley & Associates brokerage firm in 1975. After 31 years of dedicated service at Life of Virginia he retired as Manager Emeritus. He continued to work at Penley & Associates in Dallas when he was not farming or at his mountain place. During his career he earned the professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Life Underwriting Training Council (LUTC). He also instructed classes at Gaston College for LUTC. He was an avid Clemson Tiger and Clemson Golf fan where he was a member of IPTAY for 41 years and loved to play golf with all of his buddies.
"Bud" was a charter member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Dallas, where he was very active and served as Council President, Lay Reader, Usher and served on several committees.
"Bud" leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 64 years, Wayne-Ann Clemmer Penley; one loving son, Larry Boyd Penley, Jr. and wife Heidi of Central, South Carolina; two loving daughters, Julie Digh and husband Steve, Becky Messick and husband Chris of Dallas, North Carolina; 8 loving grandchildren whom he adored, Drew Penley, Anna Digh Cole (Brian), Mollie Penley Faithful (Jody), Chase Messick (Kyndra), Kelsey Penley McDonald (Neil), Stephen Digh (Kasey), Bo Messick (Raygan), Bailey Messick; 8 great grandchildren whom he adored, Nora, Mason, Brady, Bryten, Ellie, Mills, Wyatt, Maddox; his precious "Fur Baby", Riley.
The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 725 Gastonia Technology Parkway, Dallas, North Carolina with A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Friday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church with Pastor Peter Feige officiating.
Masks and Social Distancing will be required.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Burial will be private and at a later date.
"Bud" was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Peggy Crisp, Faye Cloninger.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Gaston Hospice and Visiting Angels for their loving care given to Mr. Penley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to: Dallas High Shoals Christian Ministry, 305 East Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina 28034; Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054; Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 725 Gastonia Technology Parkway, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Penley family.