Larry Saunders Sr.
1937 - 2020
Larry Gene Saunders, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Pritchard and Fern Saunders. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Glenda Fisher. Mr. Saunders was a member of Revival Tabernacle, Stanley. In his younger years, he was an award winning boxer and runner. He participated in a number of races, to include the Charlotte Marathon and the Boston Marathon. He enjoyed many sports, but was especially fond of golf and bowling.

Mr. Saunders is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Hilton Saunders; his children, Dana Saunders Terry and husband, Paul, and Larry Gene Saunders, Jr.; his siblings, Karen Hicks and husband, Jimmy, and Bill Saunders; his grandchildren, Bradley, Tabitha, and Rocky; a number of great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Christine Hester; his brothers-in-law, Gary Dean Hilton and Milford Hilton, Jr.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Saunders will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Revival Tabernacle of Stanley. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Saunders family.

Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Revival Tabernacle Stanley
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Revival Tabernacle Stanley
