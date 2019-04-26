Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wilson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Wilson Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Larry Clifton Wilson Sr. 84, of 936 Stoney Point Road, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Atrium Health – Cleveland in Shelby.

He was born on November 26, 1934 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Cleveland Wilson and Eliza Barrow Wilson.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Jamaal Edwards officiating.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM at the church on Sunday.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.