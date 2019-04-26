|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Larry Clifton Wilson Sr. 84, of 936 Stoney Point Road, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Atrium Health – Cleveland in Shelby.
He was born on November 26, 1934 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Cleveland Wilson and Eliza Barrow Wilson.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Jamaal Edwards officiating.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM at the church on Sunday.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019