Ms. Lataya Shanta Sims, 40 of 118 Victor Drive Boiling Springs, NC passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born on January 26, 1979 in Cleveland County, NC to Mary Edwards Sims and the late Joseph Daniel Sims.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Green Bethel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 16, 2019