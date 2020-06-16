Laurel Williams
Laurel Ann Williams, age 76, passed away on June 14, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

She is survived by four children, Nicole Ann Grellman (Bill) of Shelby, NC, Diane Marie Pedigo (Guy) of Oak Lawn, IL, James Gus Christakes, Jr. (Christine) of Shelby, NC, and Gus Daniel Christakes of Hampstead, NC, ten grandchildren, John Grellman (Cassie) of Shelby, NC, Dan Grellman of Shelby, NC, Carrie Grellman (Jonathan) of Shelby, NC, Jennifer Pedigo (Danny) of Oak Lawn, IL, Guy Pedigo, Jr. of Oak Lawn, IL, Tiffany Christakes of Shelby, NC, Mandy Christakes of Melbourne, FL, Emily Christakes of Shelby, NC, Samantha Christakes of Hampstead, NC, and Corey Christakes of Hampstead, NC, nine great grandchildren, Chloe Lowrance, Lily Wright, Maylee Grellman, Delilah Pedigo, Kai Pedigo, Tanner Fortenberry, Christopher Fortenberry, Autumn Fortenberry and Aaliyah Fortenberry.

Born in Cook County, Illinois on March 11, 1944 Laurel was the daughter of the late Willis and Faye Young Henderson.

Laurel was known affectionately to her family as Mema. She loved birds, cats, and her dog Coco. She enjoyed DIY projects, fishing on the pier in Surf City, NC, being outdoors, and had a knack for decorating.

A memorial service will be held on June 18, 2020 at 6:00pm at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel.

Memorial contributions can be made to Testa Family Hospice House 321 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
