Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauretta White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauretta White


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauretta White Obituary
Mrs. Lauretta Mungen White, 64, of 302 Miles Road Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. She was born in Passaic County, NJ on August 22 ,1955 to the late James Allen and Caroline Moore Allen.

Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mrs. White will be private. She may be viewed on Wednesday, May 13 , 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The family is receiving friends at 1016 Buffalo Street Shelby, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -