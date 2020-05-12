|
Mrs. Lauretta Mungen White, 64, of 302 Miles Road Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. She was born in Passaic County, NJ on August 22 ,1955 to the late James Allen and Caroline Moore Allen.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mrs. White will be private. She may be viewed on Wednesday, May 13 , 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The family is receiving friends at 1016 Buffalo Street Shelby, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 12, 2020