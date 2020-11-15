Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Dotson, 88, of Conover, formerly of Shelby, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 20, 1932 in Ritchie County, WV to the late William Fred Dotson and Hildred Lamm Dotson. Gene was a graduate Gene was a member of Sattes Presbyterian Church in Nitro, WV and a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Dixielanders Motorhome Club, American Legion Post 16 in Newton, and IOOF Lifetime in WV. Gene enjoyed traveling and restoring automobiles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Albert Dotson; and sister, Caroline Dotson Beam.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Wife of 67 years: Joan Wilson Dotson of the home
Sons: JD Dotson and wife Jill of Sherrills Ford, Jeffry Forest Dotson and wife Koni of Cherryville
Grandchildren: William Andrew Dotson, Thomas Eugene Dotson, Amber Voronov, and Laura Dotson
Great-Grandchildren: Alice Dotson and Aiden Voronov
The Dotson family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 750 3rd Ave. Place SE, Hickory, NC 28601 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658
Condolences may be sent to the Dotson family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Dotson family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111