1/1
Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Dotson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Dotson, 88, of Conover, formerly of Shelby, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 20, 1932 in Ritchie County, WV to the late William Fred Dotson and Hildred Lamm Dotson. Gene was a graduate Gene was a member of Sattes Presbyterian Church in Nitro, WV and a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Dixielanders Motorhome Club, American Legion Post 16 in Newton, and IOOF Lifetime in WV. Gene enjoyed traveling and restoring automobiles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Albert Dotson; and sister, Caroline Dotson Beam.
Those left to cherish his memory are;
Wife of 67 years: Joan Wilson Dotson of the home
Sons: JD Dotson and wife Jill of Sherrills Ford, Jeffry Forest Dotson and wife Koni of Cherryville
Grandchildren: William Andrew Dotson, Thomas Eugene Dotson, Amber Voronov, and Laura Dotson
Great-Grandchildren: Alice Dotson and Aiden Voronov
The Dotson family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 750 3rd Ave. Place SE, Hickory, NC 28601 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658
Condolences may be sent to the Dotson family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Dotson family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 465-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved