Lawrence Ellis Hoyle, 82, of Fallston, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County, July 7, 1937, he was a son of the late Ellis Asher Hoyle and Alice Prue Yount Hoyle. Lawrence worked in air conditioning having worked for General Electric, Trane, American Standard, and Yandle-Witherspoon Supply. He was a lifelong member of Fallston Baptist, and member of Upper Cleveland American Legion Post 527, and Fallston Masonic Lodge #356 where he was past master. He was a former member of Upper Cleveland Rescue Squad where he served as a past Treasurer. Lawrence was a Charter Member of Fallston Volunteer Fire Department and the present Chairman of the Board of Directors. He also served his country during the Korean War in the Army.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Deward Hoyle; and three sisters, Linda Wilkes, Mary Lou Gibson, Thelma Nash.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Janice Richards Hoyle; daughter, Lori Hoyle of Fallston and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM at Fallston Baptist Church with the Rev. David Blanton officiating.
The burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park. Military graveside rites will be provided by Upper Cleveland American Legion Post 527.
Memorial may be made to Fallston Baptist Church, PO Box 116, Fallston, NC 28042.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 2, 2020