SHELBY - Lawrence "Larry" John Izokovic, 81, of Shelby , passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Peak Resources Cherryville.
Born in Michigan, on August 23, 1938, he the was the son of the late John Andrew Izokovic and Virginia Novinsky Izokovic. He was the owner and operator of North State Metals. Larry was of the Catholic faith, and a member of the Marine Corp League, Shelby, Third Marine Division Association, and Disabled American Veterans. He was a US Marine Veteran.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Heidi Izokovic; step-mother, Geraldine Izokovic; sister, Donna Harris and husband James; and a step-brother, Robert Tyvaret.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years Mary Hipps Izokovic; three children, Kelli Izokovic Smith and husband Mike of Shelby, Larry Izokovic, Jr and wife Pam of Huntersville, and Kyle Izokovic and wife Valerie of Shelby; two sisters, Joann Jakey and husband Johnny of Michigan and Mel Izokovic of Michigan; six grandchildren, Andy Eskridge and wife Mysti, Michael Smith, Jr. and wife Debbie, Brittany Smith Davis and husband Dean, Grant Izokovic and wife Christina, Josh Izokovic and wife Lindsay, and Adam Izokovic and wife Taylor; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, at 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm , at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The graveside service will he held on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Rose Hill Memorial Park Fallston.
Memorials may be made to the Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
