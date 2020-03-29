Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Smith,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Miller Smith, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Miller Smith, Jr. Obituary
Lawrence Miller Smith, Jr., age 60, passed away on March 28, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Simpson of Shelby, NC, a sister, Rita Nichols of Tryon, NC, three stepchildren, Steve and wife Brooke Simpson of Swannanoa, NC, Thomas Simpson and Michael Simpson, both of Shelby, NC, three nieces, April Nichols, Beth Morris, and Mandy Shaw, four step grandchildren, Lindsey and husband Tyler McKee, Eric Simpson, Kaitlyn Simpson, and Hannah Simpson, and two step great grandchildren, Logan McKee and Sadie McKee.
Born in Gaston County, NC on June 7, 1959, Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Miller Smith and Jeanette Morris Leviner as well as a son, Joseph Michael Smith.
Larry loved working on his garden and home improvement projects with his wife Kathy.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to , Donor Services
PO Box 98018 Washington DC 20090-8018
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -