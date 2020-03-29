|
Lawrence Miller Smith, Jr., age 60, passed away on March 28, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Simpson of Shelby, NC, a sister, Rita Nichols of Tryon, NC, three stepchildren, Steve and wife Brooke Simpson of Swannanoa, NC, Thomas Simpson and Michael Simpson, both of Shelby, NC, three nieces, April Nichols, Beth Morris, and Mandy Shaw, four step grandchildren, Lindsey and husband Tyler McKee, Eric Simpson, Kaitlyn Simpson, and Hannah Simpson, and two step great grandchildren, Logan McKee and Sadie McKee.
Born in Gaston County, NC on June 7, 1959, Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Miller Smith and Jeanette Morris Leviner as well as a son, Joseph Michael Smith.
Larry loved working on his garden and home improvement projects with his wife Kathy.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to
PO Box 98018 Washington DC 20090-8018
