|
|
Rev. Lawrence Toney, age 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Reba L. Toney of Mooresboro, NC, two sons, Jerry Toney (Dianne) and Darrell Toney both of Mooresboro, NC, two brothers, Ralph Toney, and Floyd Toney, four sisters, Irene Murray, Catherine Self, Cora Crisp, and Doris Cash, three grandchildren, Tina Yarbro (Blake), Tracy Piercey (Richard), and April Sperling, 6 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.
Born in Rutherford County on August 21, 1928, Lawrence was the son of the late Miles and Ollie Toney. Mr. Toney was also preceded in death by three brothers, J.C. Toney, Joel Toney, Horace Toney, and one sister, Lois Lynn.
Lawrence lived to serve the Lord, pastoring at Goodes Grove Baptist Church for over 26 years, and pastoring a total of over 55 years.
Mr. Toney enjoyed working in his garden and being on his tractor.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at Goodes Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00pm with the burial following the service at Gantts Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Crossway Baptist Church Building Fund 419 West Main St. Mooresboro, NC 28114.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2020