|
|
SHELBY- Leanna A. Fraser, 57, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Atrium Health in Charlotte. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Elden Ashe and Jackie Carter Hines. Leanna was the owner and operator of Whisker's Nails & Puppy Dog Tails, where she made it her life's work, caring for pets, and doing for others. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her step-father, Bill Hines. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tony Fraser, of the home; and daughter, Amber Crawford and husband Jonathan of Shelby. The family will honor Leanna's life from 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020, under the outside portico at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. As Leanna would want, attendees are encouraged to bring their pets during this time. Memorials may be made to AWA or Hope's Chest.
FUNERAL HOME: Funeral services are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 2, 2020