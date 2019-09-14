|
BOSTIC- Mr. Lee Hamrick Buff, 37, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
He was the son of Wayne Buff of Lawndale, and LouAnn Hamrick Slater and husband, Thomas Slater of Shelbyville, TN. Lee was a rock and brick mason and worked for Piedmont LLC as a heavy equipment operator. He was preceded in death by a step-sister, April Slater, and his grandparents, Wellie and Margie Hamrick.
In addition to his parents, he was survived by his wife, Jill Freeman Buff; his daughters, Morgan Spears and Ava Buff; his step-siblings, Charles Slater and wife, Autumn, of Poplarville, MS, and Matthew Slater and husband, William, of South Lake Tahoe, CA; his aunts, Kitty Hoyle and husband, Marvin, of Lawndale, Nancy Wages of Boiling Springs, and Louise Segar, of Icard; nieces and nephews, Ashley Slater and Colton Slater of Poplarville, MS, and Eva and Julian Slater of South Lake Tahoe, CA; his mother-in-law, Kathy Freeman of Bostic; his beloved Granny, Fannie Hoyle of Golden Valley; his sister-in-law, Amanda Wortman and husband, Jud, of Casar, and their children, Emma Grace, Baxter, and Elena Jo Wortman.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until 5:30 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund is being planned for Morgan and Ava, please make checks out to "SECU - Morgan Spears/Ava Buff", State Employees Credit Union, PO Box 1376, Forest City, NC 28043.
Washburn & Dorsey is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 14, 2019