GROVER- Lee A. Whitworth, age 76, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Atrium Cleveland. Born on September 20, 1943 in York County SC. he was the son of the late Alonzo A. and Maggie Wright Whitworth. He was of the Baptist Faith. Lee retired from Baxter Corporation after many years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Whitworth and Max Whitworth; two sisters, Gladys Whitworth and Vie W. Lutrick.
Lee is survived by his wife of 56 years Jean Rippy Whitworth; a son, Tony Lee Whitworth and wife Brenda of Grover; a daughter, Kim Bright of Grover; a grandson, Brandon Bright and wife Stephanie of Shelby; a brother, Floyd Whitworth and wife Nita of Grover; a sister, Julia Edith Willingham of Fort Mill SC; sister-in-law, Hazel Whitworth of Clover SC. ; brother-in-law, Don Lutrick of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Roy Byers officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 5:00pm until 6:00pm .
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or .
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
