EARL- Lena M. "Tillie" Francis, 84, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Stevie Brooks McSwain. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, managed Francis Mobile Home Park, and enjoyed making bows for Spake Christmas trees for more than 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Francis; daughter, Stevie Garland; sisters, Lucy Linebarger and Betty Kuffel; and brother, Toy McSwain. She is survived by her daughters, Susie Ramey and husband Morris of Earl, and Traci Hoppes and husband Deland of Shelby; sister, Vickie Taylor of Shelby; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private to her family.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 7, 2019