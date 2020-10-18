1/1
Lena (Hamrick) McSwain
Lena Hamrick McSwain, age 90, passed away peacefully at her residence on October 16, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Ralph McSwain (Pan) of Lawndale, NC, and Rodney Curtis McSwain (Kim) of Duncan, SC, four grandchildren, Hilary Lopp (Eric) of Boiling Springs, NC, Paul McSwain (Christine) of Belmont, NC, Kaila Harakas and Katie McSwain both of Duncan, SC, four great grandchildren, Maddie Lopp, Emily Lopp, Grace Starnes and Jaxson Burgess, and a brother, David Hamrick (Johnnie Mae) of Shelby, NC.
Born in Cleveland County on July 27, 1930, Lena was the daughter of the late Bezola and Malena Bue Hamrick. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Howard McSwain, a brother, Everette Hamrick, and five sisters, Alma McSwain, Thelma Hoyle, Irene Padgett, Frances Barber, and Mildred Reynolds.
Lena enjoyed spending time with her friends, travelling, eating out, and shopping. Her grandchildren affectionately called Lena "Maw Maw Lena" and she loved cooking dinner for them Sunday after church.
The family would like to sincerely express their gratitude for the loving care, Deborah Mayfield, Suzette Sharpe, and Rebecca Stewart showed to their mother.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00pm at Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beaver Dam Men on Missions 123 Beaver Dam Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.






Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
Mom and Dad (Ruby and Henry Clary) loved Lena and so enjoyed their time together going out to eat or just jumping in the car and riding. You all all in our thoughts and prayers. Love Joy, Larry Garland and Ruby Clary
Larry and Joy Garland
Friend
