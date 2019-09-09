Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Palmer Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Palmer Grove Baptist Church
Lenell Mintz


1923 - 2019
Lenell Mintz Obituary
Mrs. Lenell Spikes Mintz, 95 formerly of 2208 Kingston Rd. Kingstown, NC went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 28, 1923 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Anderson and Janie Hunt Spikes.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday and at other times at 507 Davis Rd. Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 9, 2019
