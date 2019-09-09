|
|
Mrs. Lenell Spikes Mintz, 95 formerly of 2208 Kingston Rd. Kingstown, NC went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 28, 1923 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Anderson and Janie Hunt Spikes.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday and at other times at 507 Davis Rd. Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 9, 2019