1939 - 2020
Leola Brown Obituary
Leola Withrow Brown, age 81, of Jamaica, N.Y., peacefully transitioned from this life on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Jamaica Medical Center following a brief illness. Ms. Leola was born January 25, 1939, to her parents, the late Thomas and Olivia Withrow.

In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers; A.C. Withrow (Virginia), K.C. Withrow, Thomas Withrow III, John Calvin Withrow, two sisters; Amanda "Polly" Withrow Lewis, Helen Withrow, and several aunts and uncles.

Ms. Leola leaves to cherish fond memories, her two daughters; Pamela Brown, Jamaica, N.Y., Tanya Roachford (Roderick), Jamaica, N.Y., one brother, Joe Louis Withrow, Buffalo, N.Y., four sisters; Mae Cole, Shelby, N.C., Marie Johnson, Jamaica, N.Y., Charlene Withrow, Kings Mountain, N.C., Patricia Withrow, Ellenboro, N.C., one sister-in-law Daisy Withrow, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to Federal and State Covid-19 mandates there will be a memorial service held at a later date in N.Y. and N.C.

Withrow's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 23, 2020
