Leonard Marable

Leonard "LB" Marable, departed this life on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
He was born on July 23, 2020 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Hubert and Ruth Elmore Marable.
"LB" as he was known by many was a Cleveland High School graduate where he was an outstanding football player earning a scholarship to attend St. Augustine College. Returning to Shelby, he was employed with J P Stevens before his employment with Carolina Freight where he worked his way up to line driver before retiring after a 25 year career. After retirement, he was able to focus his attention as a real estate entrepreneur which he worked at diligently and passionately throughout the years. Always a problem solver and determined person, this made him suited to owning his own business. He earned the Community Achievement Award from the City of Shelby as a business owner.
LB was a faithful member of Hoppers Chapel Baptist Church where he joined at an early age. He was a trustee there and was at one time the Chairman of the Trustee board and was devoted to doing what was needed for his church as he was able. "LB" was an avid sports enthusiast. In addition to playing football, he also played softball in his younger years. He enjoyed watching football and was a Carolina Panthers fan. Above all, he will be remembered as a great provider for his family and as a devoted family man to his wife, children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Marable and a brother, Bobby Marable.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife on 48 years, Brenda B. Marable; his sons, Barry Leon Marable, Larry Scott Marable (Denise) both of Shelby, Tyrone Marable of Charlotte, NC, Jimmy Marable of Shelby and Dean Marable of the home; a brother, Joseph Marable of Frisco, TX; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Cherita Woods, Jeremy Marable (Precious), Laturie Marable, Whitney Woods, Michael Marable and Katina Marable; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rev. Johnny Browner, Mary Browner, Dr. W. S. Browner (Patricia), George Borders (Sherea) and Mary Marable and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Marable will be private. A viewing will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. A mask is required if attending. Burial will take place at
Sunset cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 10:45 AM.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements