Mr. Leonard Weaver, 65, departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Miami, Fl. He was born on January 29, 1955 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Emma Weaver Coates.
There will be a viewing of Mr. Weaver and a reception of friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 3:30 PM until 4:30 PM. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 9, 2020