Leonia Logan Beam, 99, of Shelby passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Peak Resources in Shelby, NC. She was born on October 11, 1921 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Samuel Logan and the late Anna Brown Logan.
The funeral service for Mrs. Beam will be private. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 2:55 PM. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 14 , 2020 from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM with a reception of friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. Burial will take place at Webb Memorial Lawns. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.