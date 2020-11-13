1/1
Leonia Beam
1921 - 2020
Leonia Logan Beam, 99, of Shelby passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Peak Resources in Shelby, NC. She was born on October 11, 1921 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Samuel Logan and the late Anna Brown Logan.

The funeral service for Mrs. Beam will be private. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 2:55 PM. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 14 , 2020 from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM with a reception of friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. Burial will take place at Webb Memorial Lawns. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
01:30 - 02:30 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
NOV
14
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Memories & Condolences
