Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Cleveland Memorial Park
Leroy Griffin Obituary
SHELBY - Henry Leroy Griffin, 77, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Ed and Marie Matthews Griffin.

Leroy retired from insurance sales, and attended New Hope Baptist Church in Gaffney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marshall and John Griffin; and sisters, Betty Jo Griffin, Brenda Wilson, and Mary Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Brenda "Joyce" Morrison Griffin, of the home; children, Joyce Marie Walker and husband Paul, Tammy Griffin and husband Thomas, Andy Griffin, Tony Pruett and wife Kim, and Ray Griffin and wife Nikki; foster daughter, Tonya Asquith and husband Mike; sisters, Wanda Smith, Linda Price and husband Sam, and Jane White; brother, Rev. Buster Griffin and wife Ann; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Osment officiating.

The family will receive friends 9:30-11am, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 531, Gaffney, SC 29342

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 15, 2020
