On Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2 year old Liam Ashton Dover son of Erica DiMarco and Jason Dover left this world to be in Heaven.
Liam was born on October 25, 2017 in Cleveland County. He will be sadly missed but will live forever in the hearts of those he touched, with his laughter and precious smile.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Mason and Anthony; maternal grandparents Anthony and Dawn DiMarco; paternal grandparents, Christie Peterson Ayers, Danny Ayers, and Johnny and Felicia Dover; aunts Samantha DiMarco and Miranda Ayers; uncles, Andrew Lowe and Justin Dover; and great-grandparents, great aunts and uncles and many cousins and friends.
The family will gather at the funeral home from 10:00 to 10:30 am Thursday. Following this time of gathering the family will escort Liam to Rose Hill Memorial Park for an 11:00 am graveside service officiated by Rev. Brian Tuale, where he will be laid to rest till we can see him again .
Memorial may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.
