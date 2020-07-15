1/1
Liam Ashton Dover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Liam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2 year old Liam Ashton Dover son of Erica DiMarco and Jason Dover left this world to be in Heaven.
Liam was born on October 25, 2017 in Cleveland County. He will be sadly missed but will live forever in the hearts of those he touched, with his laughter and precious smile.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Mason and Anthony; maternal grandparents Anthony and Dawn DiMarco; paternal grandparents, Christie Peterson Ayers, Danny Ayers, and Johnny and Felicia Dover; aunts Samantha DiMarco and Miranda Ayers; uncles, Andrew Lowe and Justin Dover; and great-grandparents, great aunts and uncles and many cousins and friends.
The family will gather at the funeral home from 10:00 to 10:30 am Thursday. Following this time of gathering the family will escort Liam to Rose Hill Memorial Park for an 11:00 am graveside service officiated by Rev. Brian Tuale, where he will be laid to rest till we can see him again .
Memorial may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved