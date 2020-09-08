SHELBY- Lillian Irvin Bridges was born on December 1, 1921 and left this world for her heavenly home on September 7, 2020. Born in Hollis, she was the oldest of seven children and the daughter of Christie James and Millie Campbell Irvin. She was married to Walter Bridges and lived in the Polkville community, where she was an active member of Union Baptist Church. Until her vision and strength faded during recent years, Lillian was a fixture at Union, supporting programs in Sunday School, Women in Missions, Vacation Bible School, church choir and any church event where few or more were gathered. She loved her church family and enjoyed every opportunity for Christian fellowship.
Lillian was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables and an accomplished cook. She loved to host her family and friends for Sunday dinners, usually with fresh or canned home grown vegetables and several desserts. Her love for the outdoors was demonstrated by her determination to continue maintaining her lawn and gardens well into her nineties. She was a tireless worker throughout her life, including farm operations, textiles and various home occupations, but she was best known as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1978, but continued living and working in the family home with her daughter until 2016, when they moved together into Carillon Assisted Living Center. She is survived by her sons, James Bridges and wife, Linda Deaton Bridges, Don Bridges and wife, Kathryn Bowling Bridges, a daughter, Clara Sue Bridges, her grandchildren, Jonathan Bridges and wife, Farah, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Kate Bridges, of Nashville, Tennessee, Forrest Bridges, of Dallas, Texas, Barry Bridges and Marina Bridges, of Charlotte, Laura Wease Hester and husband, Eric Hester, of High Shoals, and great grandchildren, Layne Hester and Layton Hester, Layla Jean Bridges and James Amin Bridges.
Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Michael Shumate officiating.
Memorials may be made to: Union Baptist Church, 3800 Polkville Road, Shelby NC 28150.
