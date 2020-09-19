1/1
Lillian Martina Hall
SHELBY- Lillian Martina Hall, age 81, of Dellinger Road, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital -Gibbs Cancer Center. Extended family Sheila and Lorell were at her side when she left this earth. Born in Moorestown NJ on June 10, 1939. Raised by her paternal grandmother Martina Kess Hall, who preceded her in death along with her mother, Almeda Hall Brooks and step father, Frank Brooks. Lillian was a transit driver in Washington DC to the Capital and Pentagon, she retired from Hewitt Packard in California and Copeland in Shelby. When she walked into the room it would light up. She touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be missed by all.
Lillian is survived by her extended family, Sheila Sengir and Lorell Dunlap both of Shelby, as well as many friends throughout the United States.
Due to COVID-19 an outdoor service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to: Hope's Chest, 1042 Sam Lattimore Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
