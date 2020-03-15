|
Ms. Lillie Lockhart Chambers, 88,of Shelby,NC passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Atrium Health – Cleveland in Shelby. She was born in West Virginia on April 4, 1931 to the late Arthur Lockhart and Nora Frazier Lockhart.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16 , 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church in Grover, NC. Burial will take place at Fairview A.M.E Zion Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church and other times at 2311 Eleanor Drive Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 15, 2020