More Obituaries for Lillie Lackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Lackey

Lillie Lackey Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Lillie Margaret Poston Lackey passed away peacefully November 9, 2019. Lillie was born October 30, 1929 to Fibra and Sarah Self Poston in Waco, NC. In addition to her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Guy "T.G." Lackey, Jr.; granddaughter, Tara Lackey; brothers, John Poston and Howard Poston; and sister-in-law, LaRue Poston.

Survivors include her children, Michael Lackey (Connie) of Sylva, Randy Lackey (Arlette) of Cherryville, and Susan Parker (Johnny) of Cherryville; honorary son, Duke "Smitty" Smith (Susie); brother, Larry Poston (Sarah); sister, Shirley McMurray; sister-in-law, Ruth Poston; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a special friend and caregiver, Debbie Greene.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:45 PM at North Brook Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at North Brook Baptist Church with Rev. Randi Godfrey, Rev. George and Gail Williams, and Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. Burial will follow at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 12, 2019
