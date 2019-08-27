Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Linda Bailey


1944 - 2019
Linda Bailey Obituary
CASAR - Linda Earwood Bell Bailey, 75 of Susan Road, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Born February 17, 1944 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Morris Shuford Earwood and Annie Jackson Earwood. She was retired from Doran Mills as a twister and winder operator. Linda was a member of Mt.

Pleasant Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Lee Bell; a brother, Julius Earwood and two sisters, Jessie Lankford and Martha Sue Clary.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Bailey; two sons, Robert Michael Bell and fiancee Robyn Fortenberry of Grover and Richard Bell and wife Nancy of Fallston; a daughter, Lori Ann Bell of Boiling Springs; two brothers, Robert Daniel Earwood of Shelby and Charlie Earwood of Morganton; twin sister, Patricia Ann Cody of Shelby; three grandchildren, Jake Dillion Bell, Dale Ledford and Candace Bell and special friend of the family, Joe Griffin.

Visitation will be 4:00PM until 5:00PM Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be 5:00PM Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Revs. Jerry Ruppe and Jackie Price officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 27, 2019
