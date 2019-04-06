Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Linda Blackburn
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
1949 - 2019
Linda Blackburn Obituary
SHELBY - Linda Ramsey Blackburn, age 69, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her home. Born in Mecklenburg County on July 14, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Ward "C.W." and Ruby Case Ramsey.

Linda was a charter member of Morning Star Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed caring for her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded by a son, Ronald Wesley Blackburn, a brother, Freddie Ramsey; a sister-in-law, Barbara Callahan; and a brother-in-law, Tony Stewart.

Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Blackburn; a daughter, Amy Blackburn and fiancee, Darren Jones of Shelby; two granddaughters, Alexandria Blackburn and Bella Grace Hodder; a great granddaughter, Maliyah Marlow; two brothers, Gene Ramsey and wife Jadine of Shelby and Blaine Ramsey and wife Darla of Statesville; a sister, Marilyn Ramsey of Shelby; four sisters-in-law, Kathy Dixon and Debbie Ramsey, Gerane Rippy and husband Richard of Blacksburg SC. and Renee Stewart of Kings Mountain; and a brother-in-law, Brevard Callahan.

The Memorial Service will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church with Rev.Keith Lindsey officiating on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Morning Star Baptist Church, 832 S. Post Road, Shelby NC 28152 or Buffalo Baptist Church, 108 Buffalo Church Road, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs.Blackburn.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 6, 2019
