Linda Bridges
1942 - 2020
CASAR - Linda Williams Bridges, 78, of Casar, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Peak Resources, Cherryville.

Born in Cleveland County, on February 15, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Colus William Williams and Beulah Jarvis Williams and step mother, Lala Daniel Williams. Linda and her husband, Harry, were the owners and operators of the Cloth Barn on Roanoke Island near Manteo, NC for 30 years. The couple also owned Bridges Auto Parts in Chesnee, SC for 11 years. Linda was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Casar.

Linda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harry P. Bridges; one son, Phil Bridges and wife, Claudia, of Raleigh; three brothers, Floyd Williams of Casar, Charles "Sonny" Williams of Welcome, NC and Douglas Tysinger of Fallston; sister, Betty Cranford of Winston-Salem and two grandchildren, Rachel Bridges, of Paris, and Jillian Bridges, of Raleigh.

Mrs. Bridges will lie in state from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Robert Goins officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Casar, NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.StameyTysingerFuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey –Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Lying in State
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
DEC
6
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
