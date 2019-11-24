Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda D. Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda D. Carter Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Linda D. Carter, 81, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on November 22, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born in Lincoln County, NC, to the late Veda Carter. Linda was a faithful Christian mother. She was a wonderful grandmother and loved her children and grandchildren deeply. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and collecting seashells. Linda always looked forward to the holiday season so she could spend time with her loving family. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Son: Rick Greene, Kings Mountain, NC
Daughter: Pam Wilson (Steve), Statesville, NC
Grandchildren: Ricky and Kanaan Greene, Kerry (Kyle) Riffle and Stephanie Wilson
Great Grandchild: Harper Riffle
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:30 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
VISITATION: Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -