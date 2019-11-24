|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Linda D. Carter, 81, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on November 22, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born in Lincoln County, NC, to the late Veda Carter. Linda was a faithful Christian mother. She was a wonderful grandmother and loved her children and grandchildren deeply. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and collecting seashells. Linda always looked forward to the holiday season so she could spend time with her loving family. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Son: Rick Greene, Kings Mountain, NC
Daughter: Pam Wilson (Steve), Statesville, NC
Grandchildren: Ricky and Kanaan Greene, Kerry (Kyle) Riffle and Stephanie Wilson
Great Grandchild: Harper Riffle
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:30 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
VISITATION: Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 24, 2019