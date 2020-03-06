|
|
Linda Elaine Jones Vash, 81, of 555 Quail Hollow Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehab.
Born in Cleveland County, on January 27, 1939 , she was the daughter of the late Flay Eugene Jones and Leona Beaver Jones. She was retired from Michelin Tires in Detroit, Michigan and was a caregiver for many years. Ms. Vash was a member of the Eastern Star Winedot in Michigan where she served as Grand Matron. She was a member Southside Baptist Church in Lincolnton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Carson Jones; two brothers, Bobby E. Jones and Jake Jones and a sister, Brenda Jones Clanton.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Sheree Johnson of Taylorsville; daughter-in-law Kim Jones- Boiling Springs; a brother, Richard Jones of Shelby; three sisters, Marcia Hopper of Shelby, Emily Keener of Lake Norman and Angela Hawkins of Shelby; grandchildren, Dr. Paul David Johnson, III and wife, Jill of Manchester, NH, Nathan Jones, Brock Jones and numerous other grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home , Fallston.
The funeral service will he held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Ingle officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd, Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 6, 2020