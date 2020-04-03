Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Farmer


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Farmer Obituary
Ms. Linda Mitchell Farmer, 56, of Shelby, NC died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on June 7, 1963 to Nellie Ruth Lott Mitchell and the late Raymond Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 3, 2020. A graveside service will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -