|
|
Ms. Linda Mitchell Farmer, 56, of Shelby, NC died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on June 7, 1963 to Nellie Ruth Lott Mitchell and the late Raymond Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 3, 2020. A graveside service will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 3, 2020