|
|
SHELBY - Linda Kay Causby Fowler, 63 of E. Sanders Road, passed away, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence.
Born July 17, 1955 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late David Thomas Causby and Alice Lorene Henson Causby. She was a member of Wallace Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl Causby, Eddie Causby, JC Causby and Walter Causby and a sister, Betty White.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years and 7 months, Roger Donald Fowler; two brothers, Dean Causby and Tommy Causby both of Shelby; two sisters, Martha Jones of Fallston and Mildred Kanipe of Shelby and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at Wallace Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Phillips and Rev. Darren Jones officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2019