Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Fowler


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Fowler Obituary
SHELBY - Linda Kay Causby Fowler, 63 of E. Sanders Road, passed away, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence.

Born July 17, 1955 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late David Thomas Causby and Alice Lorene Henson Causby. She was a member of Wallace Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl Causby, Eddie Causby, JC Causby and Walter Causby and a sister, Betty White.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years and 7 months, Roger Donald Fowler; two brothers, Dean Causby and Tommy Causby both of Shelby; two sisters, Martha Jones of Fallston and Mildred Kanipe of Shelby and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at Wallace Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Phillips and Rev. Darren Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now