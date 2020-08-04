Linda Hartman

Linda Anne Hartman, 75, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home.



A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Walt and Annabell Edmondson. Linda was a member of New Bethel Church of Shelby, and had a love of working in her yard and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Wright; and brothers, Tommy, Ronnie and Dennis Edmondson. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bob Hartman, of the home; sons, Bryon Mauney and wife Tina, Jason Hartman and wife Leanne; grandchildren that were the love of her life, Caroline Hartman and Chase Hartman, all of Shelby, Casey Mauney and wife Haley of Cliffside, Anna Beasley and husband Jared of Taylorsville; sister, Christa Jewell and husband Chris of Belleair Bluffs, FL; sisters-in-law, Maxine Edmondson of Shelby and Kay Edmondson of Boiling Springs. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Erin Saratt and Melissa Roark, with Hospice of Cleveland County, for all their love and care.



The family will receive friends 6-7:30pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.



A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with the Rev. Mark Patchett officiating.



Memorials may be made to New Bethel Church of Shelby, 706 Hamrick St., Shelby, NC 28150 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150



Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center



