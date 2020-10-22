1/1
Linda Plank
SHELBY - Linda Lou Hagy Plank, age 77, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home in Shelby. Born in Sullivan County, TN on August 14, 1943 she was the daughter of the late George K. Hagy and wife Margaret Neal Hagy. She was a devoted wife for 49 years, a wonderful mother for 60 years, and had 40 years of excellence as a grandmother. Linda attended New Hope Baptist Church and the Rev. Lee Sunday school class. She retired from Cone Mills after 30 years of service and later worked as a CNA with Helping Hands of Shelby.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Plank Jr., infant daughter Deborah Jean, and six siblings; William Hagy, Jean Greeson, Geraldine Craft, James Hagy, Peggy Worley and George "Lewis" Hagy.

Linda is survived by her seven children; Micheal Lee Plank and wife Nancy of Shelby, Teresa Sigmon and husband Roger of Maiden, David Plank and wife Ki Yong (Gina) of Wasilla, AK, Elizabeth Jolley and husband Gary of Mooresboro, Vickie Toney and husband Danny of Forest City, Pamela Greene and husband Ronald of Mooresboro and George "Eddie" Plank and wife Sandy of Vale, one brother Robert Joseph Hagy in Moses Lake, WA and 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Graveside service will be held 1pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park with Rev. Russ Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dialysis Clinic, Inc.,1530 S Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28152, or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

14 entries
October 21, 2020
So sorry that we could not be with you during this time but know that our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray for God's blessings and comfort for her family. You memories will give you peace in the coming days. Hugs to all of you.
Barbara Shell
October 21, 2020
To all of you, Linda’s family and my cousins, I can’t be with you but know I share in your grief and send my love and prayers.
Judy Hodges
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
Mom, we'll miss you...but never forget who brought or held us together...
October 21, 2020
I met Linda as a friend of Eddie and also knew her through working at Cone Mill in Cliffside. She seemed to be a great lady and very loved by all she came in contact with.
Jack Lewis
Friend
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
Dear Mom,

These tears we shed today are because we miss you so...and we just want you to know....You will always be in our hearts...and will be there till the end...When will see you once again... From your loving son and daughter-in-law We love you!
October 21, 2020
Dear Family,
Im sorry to hear of MaMa Linda's passing . She was not only my neighbor for many years but a close friend . She and her family were so good to me. Even including me at their annual Christmas breakfast . Linda was a kind and funny lady . She could cook like no one else. I was particularly fond of your meatloaf and scalloped potatoes . We had great conversation s and she was the hit at many of my Gala s . She entertained us with her wit and gracious replies. God sent her to me at a time in my life when it engulfed in shadows and for that I will always be externally grateful. May God provide her the strength and support during this difficult time . I love you all and treasured Ms.Linda.
Richard Wynnberry
Friend
October 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time. I am grateful I had the privilege to meet your Mom and for the friendship she shared with my Mom (Ruth) - she was a very special lady and will be missed. The world became a little darker when God called her home, but what a reunion she is having in Heaven with all of her loved ones who have gone on before her. May you find comfort and peace in your memories of her in the days and weeks ahead. Isaiah 40:31
Tracey Bourgoin
October 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. I’m so thankful we had the chance to see her a couple of weeks ago. Seeing the smile on her face when she saw my mom, made the visit so special and so touching ❤ We were blessed to have her as our neighbor for 8 years. We have so many memories, and so many good times to remember. I know she is at peace now. You’re family will be in my prayers in the days ahead. Love you all ❤
Nancy Hedtke
Friend
