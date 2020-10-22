Linda Plank

SHELBY - Linda Lou Hagy Plank, age 77, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home in Shelby. Born in Sullivan County, TN on August 14, 1943 she was the daughter of the late George K. Hagy and wife Margaret Neal Hagy. She was a devoted wife for 49 years, a wonderful mother for 60 years, and had 40 years of excellence as a grandmother. Linda attended New Hope Baptist Church and the Rev. Lee Sunday school class. She retired from Cone Mills after 30 years of service and later worked as a CNA with Helping Hands of Shelby.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Plank Jr., infant daughter Deborah Jean, and six siblings; William Hagy, Jean Greeson, Geraldine Craft, James Hagy, Peggy Worley and George "Lewis" Hagy.
Linda is survived by her seven children; Micheal Lee Plank and wife Nancy of Shelby, Teresa Sigmon and husband Roger of Maiden, David Plank and wife Ki Yong (Gina) of Wasilla, AK, Elizabeth Jolley and husband Gary of Mooresboro, Vickie Toney and husband Danny of Forest City, Pamela Greene and husband Ronald of Mooresboro and George "Eddie" Plank and wife Sandy of Vale, one brother Robert Joseph Hagy in Moses Lake, WA and 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Graveside service will be held 1pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park with Rev. Russ Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dialysis Clinic, Inc.,1530 S Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28152, or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com