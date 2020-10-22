Linda Plank

Dear Family,

Im sorry to hear of MaMa Linda's passing . She was not only my neighbor for many years but a close friend . She and her family were so good to me. Even including me at their annual Christmas breakfast . Linda was a kind and funny lady . She could cook like no one else. I was particularly fond of your meatloaf and scalloped potatoes . We had great conversation s and she was the hit at many of my Gala s . She entertained us with her wit and gracious replies. God sent her to me at a time in my life when it engulfed in shadows and for that I will always be externally grateful. May God provide her the strength and support during this difficult time . I love you all and treasured Ms.Linda.

Richard Wynnberry

Friend