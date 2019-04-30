|
|
HICKORY - Linda Gayle Richards, 60, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Born July 28, 1958, in Cleveland County, Linda graduated from Burns High School in Lawndale and received her BS and MA degrees from Western Carolina University. She retired in 2013 from Newton-Conover High School where she taught and coached after spending the majority of her career at Fred T. Foard High School.
During 27 years of coaching volleyball, "LR," as she was known to her players and most of her friends, amassed more than 500 wins, including a perfect 30-0 season in 2002, culminating in her fourth 3A state championship. Her previous championships were a "three-peat," coming in 1995, 1996, and 1997. In 2011, she led Newton-Conover to a 2A state championship.
Such success comes with many deserved honors. In 2012, LR was named the Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association; in 2015, she was inducted into the Catawba County sports hall of fame; and this year, she will become a posthumous inductee into Newton-Conover's sports hall of fame.
Perhaps the most meaningful recognition came three weeks prior to her passing when the volleyball court/gym floor at Fred T. Foard's Jerry Copas Gymnasium was dedicated to her. The letter to the naming committee noted (Linda) "'left it all on the floor' in every game she coached. It seems fitting that her name should be there also." The floor was finished with "Linda Richards Court" emblazoned on both the home and visitors sides two days before her death. The only thing missing from "Linda Richards Court" is a big "smiley" face because Linda greeted everyone with a smile-unless that person were an official who made a bad call or a player who did not hustle or a student who bullied another. Mostly, though, she smiled at everyone.
LR smiled because she found joy in so many things-the beach, sunshine, all things sports from an early age, hiking, eating dessert first, friends and family, chocolate, playing games, and winning! One of her greatest joys was the love and companionship she shared with her precious dog Lucky. When Linda was recently hospitalized, Linda's caregivers and the hospital staff arranged for Lucky to visit her. Their reunion was a "joyous sight," according to witnesses who could see through their tears.
LR smiled because she firmly believed in living life to the fullest even while fighting stage-four ovarian cancer for the past two years. And fight she did with the same indomitable spirit she showed on the volleyball court winning championships. Her caringbridge.com site became her weapon for fighting through the frustrations and limitations of this monster called Cancer, for fighting for others going through difficult situations, and for fighting for more awareness about this horrible disease. Her posts were also full of humor and encouragement even in the face of all that Cancer does to a person. If compiled, her posts could be a "How To" for dealing with cancer.
LR smiled because she was surrounded by loving family and friends. Her father, Franklin Wesley Richards, preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother, Sathel Hoyle Richards; her sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Sherry Richards Willis and Tony; her brother and sister-in-law, Wayne Richards and Sherry; her beloved dog and faithful companion, Lucky; her dear friends and caregivers, Sallie Black and Carol Harrison (AKA "The
Posse"); her dear friend and "scout," Bob Harrison; special life-long friends and a cadre of friends from fitness and yoga classes; her school "families," including former colleagues, players and their families; and members of the Linda Richards Foundation.
Visitation is Sunday, May 5, from 2:00-3:15 followed by a celebration of life at Fred T. Foard High School.
Memorials may be made to Knob Creek UMC cemetery fund in care of Tony Willis, treasurer, 6313 Rhoney
Road, Connelly Springs, NC 29612, or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Bass-Smith Funeral in Hickory is serving the Richards family and On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 30, 2019