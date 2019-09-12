|
SHELBY - Linda Louise Schoolcraft, 71 of W. Dixon Blvd, Shelby passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Atrium Health - Kings Mountain.
She was born October 10, 1947 in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Dencil Ralph Schoolcraft and Glenna Tucker Schoolcraft. She was a retired from Cleveland County Schools after teacher many years at Fallston Elementary School.
She was survived by her uncle, Fredrick Schoolcraft of Ellenboro and several cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
