Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Linda Schoolcraft


1947 - 2019
Linda Schoolcraft Obituary
SHELBY - Linda Louise Schoolcraft, 71 of W. Dixon Blvd, Shelby passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Atrium Health - Kings Mountain.

She was born October 10, 1947 in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Dencil Ralph Schoolcraft and Glenna Tucker Schoolcraft. She was a retired from Cleveland County Schools after teacher many years at Fallston Elementary School.

She was survived by her uncle, Fredrick Schoolcraft of Ellenboro and several cousins.

Services will be held at a later date.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 12, 2019
