SHELBY - Linda Brackett Shope, 69, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
Born October 22, 1950 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Brantley Brackett and Pauline McNeilly Brackett. She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and the Joyce Roberts Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Harrill Brackett, Jerry Brackett and Donald Brackett and one sister, Ruth Bumgarner.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Lloyd Shope; two sons, Richard Guffey and wife, Kathy of Rutherfordton and Mark Guffey and wife, Kimberly of Casar; a daughter, Angie Standish and husband, Robb of Shelby; a stepdaughter, Dana Luckadoo and husband, Timmy of Shelby; three stepsons, Chris Shope of Bessemer City, Mark Shope and wife, Sarah of Shawnee, Kansas and Michael Shope (Tracy) of Shelby; two brothers, Steve Brackett and wife, Trudy and Ray Brackett all of Casar; six sisters, Louise Montgomery of Casar, Marie Hoyle of Casar, Diane Newton and husband, James of Shelby, Jeanette Allen McCurry and husband, Loyd of Casar, Marilyn Gantt and husband, Ricky of Shelby and Carolyn Shuford and husband, Allen of Hickory; grandchildren, Courtney and Megan (Justin) Guffey, Ethan, Zach (Juanita) and Logan Standish, Mason and Keirstin Guffey, Cooper Shope, Hailey Shope, Thomas and Alexis Sluder, Ragan Deveney, Makenzie, Madison and Trey Luckadoo, Wyatt, Carsyn, Pearl, Gobin and Nolan Shope and one great-grandchild, Riley Holtsclaw; a special sister-in-law, Mary Allen and husband, Robert and a special pet, Sadie.
The visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Dr. Rit Varriale officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes before the service.
The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 16, 2020