Linda Warren

SHELBY - Linda Borders Warren, 77, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her home.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late George Dixon Borders and Ruth Arrowood Borders. Linda was a member of New Buffalo Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth, Jack and Doyle Borders. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Isaac and husband Mark of Vale; sons, Joey Izzi and wife Tammy and Mark Warren; sister, Nancy Beaver and husband Jerry; brother Ricky Borders and wife Lisa, all of Shelby; grandchildren, Brittany Lee, Dalton Isaac, Harley Isaac, Logan Warren and Dylan Izzi; great grandchildren, Levi, Bennett, Brayleigh and Kenzleigh; and sisters-in-law, Hilda, Linda and Teresa Borders, all of Shelby. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Adam Green officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28152
