Linda Gail Beattie Wood, 65, of Crystal Lane, Shelby, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland County, on July 29, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Datha Abram Beattie and Viola Morrison Beattie. She was retired from Performance Fibers/KOSA and was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Beattie Reynolds
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Robert "Bob" L. Wood; two sons, Scott Wood and wife, Susan of Shelby and Chad Wood and wife, Yvonne of Shelby; 5 grandchildren, Haley Wood, Dakota Wood, Elizabeth Wood, Camron Wood and Emily Wood; two brothers, Larry Beattie and Mike Beattie all of Kings Mountain; sister, Kay Beattie Jones of Cherryville and special friends, Kathy Williams, Clara Stafford, Dorothy House and Rick Stafford and wife, Rita.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home .
The funeral service will he held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2:00 PM at Morning Star Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Linzy officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes before the service.
The burial will follow the service in the Mary's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Morning Star Baptist Church, 832 South Post Road, Shelby NC 28152.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 13, 2020