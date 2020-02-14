|
Linord "L.D" Dorsey Propst, 84, of Sugar Hill Road , Lawndale , passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby .
Born in Cleveland County on July 4,1935, he was the son of the late Dorsey Propst and Elvenia Walker Propst. He was retired from Drexel Furniture and also enjoyed woodworking and farming. Mr. Propst was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Louco, Colon and J.B. Propst
Survivors include a sister, Ruth P. Smart of Connelly Springs and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will he held at 2:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Mace officiating.
The burial will follow the service in Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 14, 2020