Lionel Schenck
Doris "Lionel" Schenck, 72, resident of Shelby Manor Assisted Living, departed this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

He was born on April 23, 1948 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Charles "Boot" and Ruth Hoyle Schenck.

Lionel was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church, Lawndale, NC. He was a 1966 graduate of Douglas High School. He was employed with Image Spun Yarn until his illness. He enjoyed going fishing and playing bingo with the other residents at Shelby Manor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Vernon Schenck.

He is survived by children, Christopher Lee of Shelby, NC, Anthony Marcus Schenck of Greenville, SC and Shondra Kinkela of Greer, SC; sisters, Omega Spikes (Calvin), Gayla Reynolds both of Shelby and Glenora Carter (Jack) of Greensboro, NC; six grandchildren
and many relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Schenck will be private. There will be a live streaming of the service on Facebook starting at 12:45 PM. He can be viewed on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.

Burial will take place at Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawndale, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
