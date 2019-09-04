|
|
BOILING SPRINGS - MeLisa Lynn Francis Cash, age 55 died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on December 6, 1963, she was the daughter of Don and Jeanette Webb Francis of Boiling Springs. Lisa attended Flint Hill Baptist Church. She worked as an office manager for Francis Brothers Used Cars. Lisa loved listening to music, going camping with her family, especially to the beach, and was a huge Carolina Panthers fan.
In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert " Bob" Cash; two sons, Corey Cash and Tyler Cash both of the home; a brother, Bryan "Beano" Francis of Boiling Springs and his girlfriend, Kristi Cook of Shelby; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill Cash and wife Jeri of Wilmington, Jimmy Cash and wife Lori of Boiling Springs; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Kirby and Pastor Chris Little officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Road, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
