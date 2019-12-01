Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Lisa Moss


1971 - 2019
Lisa Moss Obituary
Ms. Lisa Pan Jean Moss, 48, of 5327 Oaktree Drive Gastonia, NC passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on May 17, 1971 to the late Bobby Lee Moss and Magdalene Hopper Moss.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 1, 2019
