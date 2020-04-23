|
|
Lizzie Parker Warlick, age 82, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Warlick of Fallston, NC, a daughter, Robin Hamrick and husband Reggie of Shelby, NC, seven grandchildren, Kristen Ellis and husband, Dustin of Shelby, NC, Kelly Deaton and husband, Matthew of Shelby, NC, Johnathan Hargett and wife, Misty of Mooresboro, NC, Ashley James and husband, Kenneth of Shelby, NC, Matthew Warlick and fiancée, Martha Brown of Shelby, NC, Selena Warlick and fiancé, Thomas Brooks of Kings Mountain, NC, and Beth Warlick and fiancé, Jeffrey Allen of Kings Mountain, NC, ten great grandchildren, Jacob Hamrick, Hunter Hamrick, Isaac James, Isabell James, Ian James, Isaiah James, Maysin Hargett, Madyline Hargett, Harrison Deaton, and Wyatt Brooks, two sisters, Charlene Ramsey, Hilda Hastings, two brothers, Harold Parker, Charles Parker and wife Elizabeth.
Born on April 19, 1938 in Cleveland County, Lizzie was the daughter of the late Clarence Daniel Parker and Minnie McNeely Parker. Lizzie was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Brevard Warlick, a sister, Jean Haynes and a brother, Billy Parker.
Lizzie loved gardening in the summer and quilting in the winter. Mrs. Warlick enjoyed canning food from her garden. She will be missed by her family and her special friends, Teresa, Roger, and Johnathan Wray, Tommy and Janet Pittman, and Jean Keenan. Lizzie's pride and joy was her beloved dog Dixie.
A private graveside service will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lily Memorial Baptist Church 406 Whitner St, Shelby, NC 28152 or Clifford's Army Rescue Extravaganza (C.A.R.E.) PO BOX 370 Earl, NC 28038.
