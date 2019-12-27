Home

Washburn & Dorsey Funeral Home
359 East Church Street
Bostic, NC 28018
(828) 248-1234
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Washburn & Dorsey Funeral and Cremation Service
359 East Church Street
Bostic, NC
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Duncan's Creek Presbyterian Church
1658 Duncan's Creek Church Road
Ellenboro, NC
View Map
Lloyd Vernon "L.V." Greene Obituary
Mr. Lloyd Vernon "L.V." Greene, 80, of the Duncan's Creek Community, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
He was the son of the late Roscoe and Nellie Patterson Green. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Madge Wright, and his 3 brothers, Steve Green, C.J. Green, and Kurt Green. He was retired from PPG, was a Korean Army Veteran, and had been a member of the American Legion Post #155 since 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Adrene McFarland Greene; his daughter, Sandy Greene of Apex; his sister, Martha Harrelson of Kings Mountain; a brother -in-law, Jack Wright of Greenville, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be conducted at 2:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Duncan's Creek Presbyterian Church, 1658 Duncan's Creek Church Road, Ellenboro. The Rev. Bart Shaw will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Rites rendered by the Rutherford County Honor Guard.
The Visitation will be from 4 pm until 6 pm Sunday at Washburn & Dorsey Funeral and Cremation Service.
Memorials may be made to Duncan's Creek Presbyterian Church, in care of Devone McFarland, 2747 Duncan's Creek Church Road, Bostic, NC 28018.
Online condolences @www.washburndorsey.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 27, 2019
