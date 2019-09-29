|
|
Lloyd Leonard Wall, 78, of Little Mountain Road in Gastonia, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Born May 11, 1941 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Odus Ballard Wall and Affie Bell Waters Wall. He was a graduate of Casar High School Class of 1959 where he was an outstanding basketball player for four years and played basketball for two years at Gardner Webb and East Tennessee University. He was retired after twenty seven years from Shelby High School as a graphic arts teacher. Mr. Wall coached junior varsity basketball and was an assistant varsity basketball coach.
Lloyd never met a stranger and loved talking sports as he was an avid fan of Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves, Carolina Panthers, NASCAR and UNC Tarheels.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one step daughter, Kelly McDonald and four brothers, China Wall and wife Lucille, Glenn Wall, Odus Owen Wall and Wayne Wall.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Barker Wall; son, Wally Wall and mother of his son, Sandra Stroud of Shelby; two step daughters, Tracy Hughes and Jamie Gibson of Gaston County; three brothers, John Wall and wife Jean of Shelby, Russell Wall and wife Nancy of Danville, VA and Earl Wall and wife Syble of
Casar; numerous step grandchildren; seven nieces and two nephews and their families.
The visitation will be 6:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 2:00PM Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Padgett officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 820 Moriah School Rd., Casar, NC 28020.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 29, 2019