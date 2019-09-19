Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Lois McCoy
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Lois McCoy


1925 - 2019
Lois McCoy Obituary
SHELBY - Lois Catherine Hayes McCoy, age 94, transitioned from this life on Friday, August 30, 2019, from Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on February 7, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Hoyt O. Hayes and Minnie Fields Hayes. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church. Lois worked as a teachers assistant for Dover Elementary School where she enjoyed teaching children and she was responsible for designing and making the costumes for children's programs.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years John "J.B." McCoy, two sisters; Gertrude McSwain and Joyce Scruggs as well as five brothers, Ernest, Royce, Ralph, H.B., and Forrest Hayes.

Lois is survived by a son, John B. McCoy Jr. (Carol) of High Point; three girls, Jean McCoy (Rick Travis) of Spencer, Fonda McCoy Cromer (Philip) of Mooresboro, Sherry McCoy Pauley (Herman) of Pawleys Island SC.; five grandchildren, Nicole Broughton (Burt), Kenny Pauley (Jennifer), Amber Pauley Hicks, Matthew McCoy (Rachel), and Daniel Cromer (Milene); eight great grandchildren, Clay Whitworth, Alyssa Broughton, Madison Hicks, Ben Pauley, Johnathan McCoy, Elainna McCoy, Amanda Hooper (Matt), and Andi Harsey (Andy); and four great great grandchildren, Wesley, Waylon, Wayah, and Finley.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Ervin Price officiating. Family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, 100 T.R. Harris Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. McCoy.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 19, 2019
