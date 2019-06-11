|
|
SHELBY - Lois Porter Powell, 89 of Bridges Street, Shelby passed away, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born June 5, 1930 in Gaston County, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Porter and Ida Beane Porter. She was retired from Broughton Hospital.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Powell and Ronald Powell and wife, Shirley all of Shelby and a special friend of 60 years, Pete Humphries.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the home of Ronald Powell, 1718 Fallston Road, Shelby.
A graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday at Union Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Shumate officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on June 11, 2019